I think if you dehumanise them, then you can kill them like insects. The language of dehumanisation has not just come from Israeli politicians, it's been the norm for American politicians as well. They've talked about carpet bombing, finishing them off, doing away with them once and for all, turning Gaza into a parking lot. You know how a Republican representative responds to all of this, by putting a bill of deporting Palestinians. So it's like a new extension of the sick Muslim ban. We need to get rid of all the Palestinians, get them all out of here. So the unfortunate reality is that Palestinians are not just witnessing this dehumanisation, now, it's just become more obvious than ever before. And it is on the tongues of a broader set of politicians, including American politicians, that are making no secret of their genocidal intentions.

It's really interesting when you see the tide turning to an extent with media right now. Even Wolf Blitzer, who has not been kind to Palestinians, to say the least, in his coverage when he was interviewing a spokesperson from the IDF after the bombing of the Jabalya refugee camp. And even he expresses some level of of shock, "So you mean to tell me you just wiped out 400 or 500 Palestinian refugees, just dropped a bomb on an entire refugee camp because there might have been one Hamas commander that was somewhere there."

So, we're no longer just collateral damage. We are, in fact, targets of destruction because the very existence of Palestinians still stands in the way of the Israeli settler-colonial project. And so you have to dehumanise them in order to inflict the heavy casualty tolls that you are inflicting right now without the West stepping in to intervene.

Joe Biden could have stopped this a long time ago. If he called for a ceasefire, it would happen. But the American government is complicit in this genocide and that's why the genocidal rhetoric is found both on the tongues of Israeli politicians and American politicians. And unfortunately, that puts anyone who is Palestinian in harm's way, whether they are in Palestine or even here in the United States, because we are looked at as savages that could tick at any moment and that can't be trusted, and that could suddenly wreak havoc. Therefore, before we can wreak havoc on people, havoc has to be wreaked on us, which is the language that has been used to exterminate people in the past and is being used to exterminate us now.

In all this, how do you see the media coverage?

The way Western media has covered this is absolutely shameful. It has fed into the dehumanisation. What stories of the people within Gaza have you heard? What stories of the journalists have you read? I mean, you would think that with over dozens of journalists now having been killed, having been murdered ... you would think that the Western media would stand up in the name of protecting free press. You would think that when the death toll now from the Palestinians as we speak has risen over 10,000, that there would be the stories of Palestinian Americans who have lost 20, 30, 40 relatives, have had entire generations of their family wiped out. You would think that there would be interviews of those Americans on front page who have lost everybody in their family. I know people in my own community that have lost every single member of their family. Now, you would think that the American press would be shedding light on the toll that this conflict has had, again, on Americans. But all of that is not present.

There has been a complete focus on Israeli humanity and a complete neglect of Palestinian humanity. And you can barely find the images of Palestinian dead on the sites of some of these legacy media outlets. So it is disgusting and it certainly is playing a role in shaping the American public's view of what is happening right now, because, again, it plays to Islamophobic tropes. You know, the Islamophobic framing is that these people that these Muslims, these Arabs, these Palestinians are too violent to be treated like normal human beings and to be trusted as neighbours. And therefore, they deserve a level of brutality in order to protect the world from them. And so once you accept that type of a framing, then you accept the images of thousands of people being bombed in hospitals, bombed in UN shelters, bombed even if they belong to the press. You accept chemical warfare, you accept in 2023 2.1 million people being starved to death and the world does nothing.

I mean, could we really have anticipated that we would arrive to a point where the world cannot intervene, when people literally have their water, food, electricity and fuel cut off? We're not even talking about the death toll now. We're talking about the trauma of those who somehow survived this. We have sat back and watched 2.1 million people traumatised in a way that is not ambiguous to the rest of the world. Yet, no one is doing anything about it. And so I think that the legacy media outlets are complicit.

When I went to Chicago to attend the funeral of the six-year-old boy, Wadea, I asked the press there. "Have any of you been here? This is a Palestinian community, one of the oldest Palestinian communities in the United States. Have any of you been here over the last week where dozens of these community members have lost their families back home?" And the answer was, "No."

We are seeing the consequences in the US. There's been a surge in anti-Muslim hate crimes. There's a doxing truck targeting students. Livelihoods and careers are being targeted. People are being reported for their posts on social media. Is it a post-9/11 scenario 2.0?

In some ways it felt that way that we're kind of going back to a post 9/11 scenario where every Muslim or Arab or anyone that looks like a Muslim or an Arab has to look over their shoulder constantly and worry about things happening to them, the targeting of religious institutions, the silencing of free speech on college campuses.

In some ways, it definitely resembles that. I think, though, we're not the same community that we were 20 years ago. And, we also saw the harm of letting our rights be taken away from us as a community without a sufficient response and sufficient legal defence. I think that the post-9/11 reaction of the community was hide. Now the reaction is we can't afford to hide. So I think that the community is not accepting the framing and is institutionally better equipped now to try to form a legal defence and to try to push back on the narrative that led to so many of the devastating consequences in the post 9/11 era.

Silence is not an option. Hiding is not an option. It's important for us to say once and for all that we do not accept this framing of the Muslim Arab Palestinian community. And we intend to fight back against this narrative with whatever we have institutionally set ourselves up to be able to do. We tend to work with other people who are tired of this dangerous, lazy narrative as well.

And also, I think that we're not just concerned about American Muslims, we're not just concerned about protecting ourselves here. That's kind of my job as a religious leader as well, to put that forward that your responsibility is not just to protect yourselves here, but you have to do everything in your power right now to stop this atrocity that is on your screen that is taking place in the US. So we have to do better, not just to protect ourselves here but to protect people from the hatred that we are starting to see raise its ugly head here and ugliest manifestation in places like Gaza.

Whether Israel is making peace or Israel is waging war, the Palestinians are being erased. When Israel is making peace with Arab neighbours, the Abraham Accords, the Palestinians are being erased. And when Israel's at war it is at war with Hamas, the Palestinians are being erased. But in both of those situations, the Palestinians are the ones that are facing the brunt of the brutality of the state of Israel - Omar Suleiman

You said if Biden calls for a ceasefire, there would be a ceasefire. So, is there any sense of betrayal among American Muslims regarding support for Israel from the Biden administration?

Yes, I think, Biden in particular has been deeply disappointing in this administration, not that anyone didn't know that he was a Zionist and that he was pro-Israel. He has made that very clear over the course of his career. But I think the one-sidedness of this, all the unconditional support that's been given to Israel to carry out this genocide, the refusal to actually make any meaningful demands to stop it, the level of ignoring the Palestinian catastrophe and the Palestinian community here, has definitely yielded a sense of anger and betrayal within these communities.

He couldn't even say the word "Palestinian" until he decided to accuse Palestinians of lying about their death toll. Suddenly, the word Palestinian was found in his vocabulary when he said that he doesn't trust the numbers that are coming out from the Palestinian Health Ministry. Before that, this was all Israel-Hamas, Israel-Hamas, Israel-Hamas, and that is a deliberate erasure of the Palestinians.

So it's interesting because whether Israel is making peace or Israel is waging war, the Palestinians are being erased. When Israel is making peace with Arab neighbours, the Abraham Accords, the Palestinians are being erased. And when Israel's at war, it is at war with Hamas, the Palestinians are being erased. But in both of those situations, the Palestinians are the ones that are facing the brunt of the brutality of the state of Israel.

So Joe Biden has deliberately ignored Palestinian humanity. He has given a blank check to genocide. He has been an active participant in this genocide. It's American weapons that are being used. It is American sanction that is protecting this ongoing assault at the international level. And for him to try to launch anti-Islamophobia initiatives and to talk about protecting Muslim communities here while he continues to put forth those narratives that harm the community there and here is nothing but a doublespeak. We are just not willing to accept it.

I wanted to actually say that the president himself is complicit as well in the murder of Wadea, the six-year-old Palestinian American boy. Why? Because the man who murdered him, the landlord who murdered him, had done so on the basis of fake news, debunked news that was repeated by the president himself. Biden claimed that he saw images of 40 decapitated Israeli babies. And then the White House walked that back quietly because he didn't see those images, this 71-year-old landlord, decides to go and practically decapitate a six-year-old Palestinian American boy because he's been binge-watching mainstream media and he's hearing lies that are even being repeated by the president himself.

And so at that funeral, some of the extended relatives were actually saying, "Joe Biden, you did this, you did this." That rhetoric has consequences here, and it has consequences there. And Biden cannot expect to then turn back to the Muslim community, to the Arab community, and pretend that this all didn't happen and say that he's interested in protecting us here when he is participating in obliterating us there.

And it has declined his popularity as well, polls show. Many Muslims are saying they will not vote for the Democrats. What do you make of this frustration? And are you frightened to think about the alternatives Muslims have?

I think we're sick of the lesser of two evils. I think we're sick of being told like "vote this or else." Not that anyone is under any illusion that, you know, Trump or some of these Republican candidates would be any better, but at the same time, we have dignity. You have to earn the vote of the Muslim community. And if you're going to deliberately ignore the Muslim community and ignore their frustrations, then you cannot bank on that vote anymore.

We're maturing as a community to where we're just not going to go for, you know, vote for the one that wants to kill you slower and nicer. We need to do a better job, I think, of holding people accountable, and I think that Joe Biden is being held accountable. You just can't use the Republican boogeyman anymore for the Muslim community. That's not going to work. It's already not working anymore. We're a maturing community. We know who the Republicans are. And we're going to make sure that anyone that wants to earn our vote listens to us, sees our humanity, or else we're not going to see them on the ballot in 2024.

