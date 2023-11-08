Marching in Black Lives Matter protests in 2020 was the first time AnnEliza Canning-Skinner "experienced what solidarity is."

Fast-forward three years and the 28-year-old has been a regular on the streets of New York, marching in support of Palestinians as Israel's indiscriminate bombing campaign of the Gaza crosses the one month-mark.

UN warns Israel's bombardment is creating a humanitarian "catastrophe."

Canning-Skinner is one of thousands of demonstrators across the United States who've turned out for protests, with appeals including a ceasefire of deadly Israeli violence in Gaza and an end to US funding of the Israeli military.

And increasingly demonstrators stateside are drawing clear connections between the Palestinian and Black liberation movements.

At a recent protest in Brooklyn, Canning-Skinner, a Black woman, marched alongside fellow protestors who hoisted signs with messages including "Black Lives 4 Palestine" and "White Silence Is Violence."

"It all correlates," Canning-Skinner told the AFP news agency.

The historic roots of solidarity between Black organisers and Palestinians run deep, but both activists and scholars say events in recent years have crystallised the parallels for protestors.

"In terms of doing the kind of ideological work to convince people that Palestine is an issue that they ought to take up, I think Black Lives Matter has been tremendously important," Derek Ide, a historian at the University of Michigan focused on the topic, told AFP.

"There are more people out in the streets and that is definitely a result of the kind of organising that Black activists have been doing alongside Palestinian groups and organisations."

'Shared condition'

Dating back to the 19th century, some Black nationalist thinkers found inspiration in the Zionist cause for a Jewish state, seeing an analog of their own vision for a Black homeland.

But with the mid-20th century emergence of the Black Power and anti-war movements, "it became much more common in African American activist circles to understand the Palestinians as an oppressed people," explained Sam Klug, an African American studies historian focused on decolonisation.

The 1967 Six-Day War marked an important turning point, he said, noting the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNICC) — a major organizing force during the US Civil Rights Movement — published a primer that "took a really strong pro-Palestinian stance."

It "described a kind of shared condition of oppression and occupation among African Americans, Palestinians and a kind of global colonial community."

Decades later, the 2014 police killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri triggered mass protests over racism and state violence, as the Black Lives Matter [BLM] movement started gaining national attention.