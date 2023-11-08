The widespread and systematic bombardment of housing and civilian infrastructure in Gaza amounts to a war crime and a crime against humanity, an independent United Nations expert has said.

A month of Israeli attacks on targets within Gaza have destroyed or damaged 45 percent of all housing units in the Palestinian territory, Balakrishnan Rajagopal said on Wednesday, warning the destruction comes at a "tremendous cost to human life".

The UN special rapporteur on the right to adequate housing stressed that systematic or widespread bombardment of housing, civilian objects and infrastructure are strictly prohibited under international law.

"Carrying out hostilities with the knowledge that they will systematically destroy and damage civilian housing and infrastructure, rendering an entire city - such as Gaza City - uninhabitable for civilians is a war crime," he said.

When such acts are "directed against a civilian population, they also amount to crimes against humanity", he said.

Israel launched its massive bombardment in Gaza after Hamas staged an unprecedented attack on October 7, killing more than 1,400 people and taking more than 240 hostages, according to Israeli officials.

The Palestinian group said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers.

Death, destruction