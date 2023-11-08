G7 foreign ministers have said that they supported "humanitarian pauses and corridors" in the Palestine-Israel war but refrained from calling for a ceasefire.

The group also said after talks in Japan that their support for Ukraine in its war with Russia "will never waver" while calling on China not to support Moscow in the conflict.

"We stress the need for urgent action to address the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Gaza... We support humanitarian pauses and corridors to facilitate urgently needed assistance, civilian movement, and the release of hostages," a joint statement said.

The ministers also "emphasise Israel's right to defend itself and its people in accordance with international law as it seeks to prevent a recurrence" of the unprecedented Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7.

It added: "We call on Iran to refrain from providing support for Hamas and taking further actions that destabilise the Middle East, including support for Lebanese Hezbollah and other non-state actors, and to use its influence with those groups to de-escalate regional tensions."

Overall security

The Israeli military has relentlessly bombarded Gaza since October 7, when Hamas launched an attack that left 1,400 dead in Israel and took more than 240 hostages, according to Israeli authorities.

The Palestinian Health Ministry says the Palestinian death toll in Gaza has surpassed 10,500 people, mainly civilians and many of them children.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday there would be no fuel delivered to Gaza and no ceasefire unless the hostages were freed.

He also said Israel would assume "overall security" in Gaza after the war ended, while allowing for possible "tactical pauses" before then to free captives and deliver aid to the besieged territory.

Washington said Tuesday it opposed a new long-term occupation of Gaza by Israel, a stance reiterated by Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Tokyo.