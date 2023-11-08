German defence export approvals to Israel so far this year have risen tenfold from last year, with Berlin treating permit requests as a priority since the Hamas blitz on October 7, a German government source said.

As of November 2, the German government has approved the export of close to $323 million worth of defence equipment to Israel. By comparison, $34 million worth of defence exports were approved in all of 2022.

The majority of individual export permits - 185 out of 218 - were granted after the October 7 attack on Israel.

"Applications for the export of military equipment to Israel are being prioritised and approved by the federal government," said the source.