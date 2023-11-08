WORLD
2 MIN READ
German arms exports to Israel rise tenfold after Tel Aviv's war on Gaza
Germany primarily supplies Israel with components for air defence systems and communications equipment, according to the German press agency.
German arms exports to Israel rise tenfold after Tel Aviv's war on Gaza
The majority of individual export permits - 185 out of 218 - were granted after the October 7 attack on Israel. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Alican Tekingunduz
November 8, 2023

German defence export approvals to Israel so far this year have risen tenfold from last year, with Berlin treating permit requests as a priority since the Hamas blitz on October 7, a German government source said.

As of November 2, the German government has approved the export of close to $323 million worth of defence equipment to Israel. By comparison, $34 million worth of defence exports were approved in all of 2022.

The majority of individual export permits - 185 out of 218 - were granted after the October 7 attack on Israel.

"Applications for the export of military equipment to Israel are being prioritised and approved by the federal government," said the source.

RECOMMENDED

Even with the increase, Israel accounts for a minor share of Germany's military exports, which totalled $9.36 billion in the first nine months of 2023.

Germany primarily supplies Israel with components for air defence systems and communications equipment, according to the German press agency dpa, which first reported on the figures.

RelatedAre the Gaza dead becoming another post to scroll across?
Explore
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
No Trump reaction yet, but Bessent says EU 'funding war against themselves' with India trade deal
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem
Russia, Ukraine and US prepare for second round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Türkiye to enhance Oman's economic transformation with production capacity
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Putin hails progress in Syria during Moscow talks with al Sharaa