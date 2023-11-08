WORLD
UN colluding with Israel in 'forced displacement' of Gaza residents: Hamas
A Hamas official alleges the UN agency for refugees is complicit in the "forced displacement" of Palestinians living in Gaza.
The invading Israeli military has told Palestinians in the north to move south. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
November 8, 2023

Hamas has accused the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees of "colluding" with Israel in the "forced displacement" of residents of Gaza.

"UNRWA and its officials bear responsibility for this humanitarian catastrophe, in particular the residents of the Gaza (City) area and north of it" who are following instructions to flee, said on Wednesday Salama Maruf, head of the media bureau of Hamas.

The invading Israeli military has told Palestinians in the north to move south of the coastal enclave.

An UNRWA spokesperson did not immediately respond when contacted by AFP about the Hamas accusation.

The UN previously said 1.5 million of the 2.4 million people living in the densely populated coastal territory have been displaced by the war which started on October 7.

Fighting began after Palestinian resistance group Hamas spilled into southern Israel, killing 1,400 people, according to Israeli officials.

Palestinian health ministry in Gaza said Wednesday Israeli attacks have killed more than 10,500 people.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
