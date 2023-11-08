TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish, Uzbek presidents discuss further steps to increase cooperation
The two presidents discuss further cooperation, regional and global issues, the recent situation regarding Israel's attacks on Gaza as well as efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to civilians.
Turkish, Uzbek presidents discuss further steps to increase cooperation
Erdogan stressed the need for the world to raise its voice and take effective measures to stop Israel's occupation in Gaza. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
November 8, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, where he traveled for the 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

The two leaders discussed on Wednesday steps to enhance cooperation, regional and global issues, the recent situation regarding Israel's attacks on Gaza as well as efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to civilians.

Erdogan stressed the need for the world to raise its voice and take effective measures to stop Israel's occupation in Gaza.

He also expressed satisfaction with the increasing trade volume between Türkiye and Uzbekistan each year, highlighting the importance of promoting new industrial cooperation projects, including energy, mining, food, textiles and other sectors.

RECOMMENDED

Erdogan will address the summit and is expected to hold meetings with participating leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

Discussions on various topics, such as enhancing the effectiveness of the organisation of which Türkiye is a founding member, as well as improving trade, transportation networks and connectivity among member countries, are planned.

RelatedOrganization of Turkic States can contribute to humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza: Erdogan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain
After Venezuela, US sets its sights on Cuba: report
Philippine President Marcos faces new impeachment complaint over alleged corruption
NATO chief says Greenland remaining part of Denmark not discussed with Trump
Italy delays joining Trump's 'Board of Peace', citing 'constitutional incompatibility'
Mexico president defends extradition of 37 cartel leaders to US as 'sovereign choice'