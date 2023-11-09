Thursday, November 9, 2023

1837 GMT — The US State Department said that there will be two humanitarian corridors allowing people to evacuate areas of hostilities in northern Gaza, adding that it is critical humanitarian supplies and assistance be expanded in the areas where people are moving.

State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters that the Rafah crossing was open for aid trucks to enter Gaza and foreign nationals to depart.

1826 GMT — Gaza pauses meant to help refugees flee, won't curb offensive: Israel

Israel's defence minister said that the military was undertaking "localised, pinpoint measures" in Gaza to enable Palestinian refugees to flee the fighting with Hamas, in an apparent reference to four-hour pauses announced by Washington.

"These things do not detract from the war fighting," Yoav Gallant said when asked by a reporter about the US announcement, which he did not directly address.

1825 GMT — Palestinian PM pleads to end ongoing conflict in Middle East

The Palestinian prime minister pleaded for an end to the ongoing Mideast conflict.

"We have to bring an end to war, we have to bring an end to the occupation in Gaza, and to the displacement of the local population," Mohammad Shtayyeh said at an international conference on humanitarian aid for the besieged enclave hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

"The Palestinian people need international protection in Gaza, in Jerusalem, and the West Bank," Shtayyeh said, and called urged the international community "to distance itself from this policy of double standards."

1745 GMT — Any pause in Gaza conflict needs UN coordination, agreement from all parties: UN

The UN said that any halt to the conflict in Gaza for humanitarian purposes needs to be coordinated with the global body, hours after Israel announced it would provide daily humanitarian pauses in the besieged enclave.

"Any such halt in the fighting and how it would work for humanitarian purposes would need to be coordinated with United Nations, especially on the issue of timings and location," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

"And obviously, in order for this to be done safely for humanitarian purposes, it would have to be agreed with all parties to the conflict to be truly effective," he added.

1745 GMT — NGOs express disappointment at international conference organised by Macron for Gaza

Thirteen NGOs held a news conference in Paris to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza after attending an international conference on humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza.

The conference that was organized by President Emmanuel Macron was aimed at mobilising the main players in the humanitarian response in Gaza and to determine concrete action to support the Palestinian residents.

Despite those aims, the NGOs expressed disappointment because of the lack of any real and effective measures for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, which has been besieged for 17 years.

“Disappointed with the speech at the Elysee as they called for a humanitarian pause only, and the €100 million ($107 million) that the French government promised to help Gaza did not fit the actual challenges to distribute it,” said Jean-François Corty, vice-president of Medecins du Monde, or Doctors of the World.

1743 GMT — Israeli soldier held hostage in Gaza killed by Israeli air strike: Hamas

Hamas' armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said an Israeli soldier held hostage in Gaza was killed and another captive soldier was injured in an Israeli air strike.

1735 GMT — No indication Iran or its proxies intend to precipitate a conflict: US special envoy

US Special Envoy for Middle East Humanitarian Issues David Satterfield said that there was no indication that Iran or its proxies in the region intend to precipitate a conflict beyond Israel's war on Gaza.

But it is essential that Iran and Hezbollah do not undertake provocative actions, and exchanges with Hezbollah along Israel's border with Lebanon raise the potential for miscalculation, he said.

"We do not believe that a conflict involving Lebanon and Israel is in any way inevitable," Satterfield said in an online briefing with reporters.

1705 GMT — Talks ongoing with Israel but no deal so far — Hamas official

Taher Al Nono, a political adviser to Hamas leader Ismail Haniya, said that unspecified negotiations were continuing and no deal had been reached with Israel so far.

The White House had said earlier in the day that Israel would begin daily four-hour pauses in northern Gaza to enable Palestinians to flee Hamas-Israeli fighting in the coastal enclave.

1729 GMT — Belgium urges EU sanctions on Israeli 'extremists'

The EU should look at barring "extremist" Israelis who call for violence against Palestinians from visiting Europe, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said.

The liberal premier pointed to Israeli violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and said the lack of action against such "violent extremists" was "unacceptable".

"Our country must ensure that those who commit serious crimes, for example, those who commit violence in the West Bank, can be prevented from entering our country and the European Union," De Croo told the Belgian parliament.

He suggested there could be sanctions on individuals, including "a minister who calls for the use of nuclear weapons against a population that cannot do anything and that already lives today in horrible conditions".

1711 GMT — No ceasefire in Gaza, just brief, local pauses: Israeli military

Israel has not agreed to any ceasefires during its war on Gaza, but will continue to allow brief, localised pauses to let in humanitarian aid, the Israeli military said.

"There's no ceasefire, I repeat there's no ceasefire. What we are doing, that four-hour window, these are tactical, local pauses for humanitarian aid," army spokesman Lt. Col. Richard Hecht said.

1701 GMT — Poverty soars in conflict-hit Gaza, West Bank: UN

The socioeconomic "shock" of the Israel-Hamas war will force hundreds of thousands of Palestinians into poverty, a UN report on the conflict's possible long-term impacts on blockaded Gaza and the occupied West Bank warned.

After a month of intense Israeli bombardment of Gaza, the poverty rate in the Palestinian territories is expected to soar from 26.7 percent to 31.9 percent, according to estimates from the UN Development Program (UNDP).

That represents about 285,000 people added to the impoverished pre-war population of almost 1.5 million.

The poverty rate could reach 35.8 percent if the conflict lasts another month, according to the report, and rise further to 38.8 percent if it lasts two months.

1652 GMT — Israeli army reports clashes in 'security square' of Hamas in central Gaza City

Fighting between the Israeli army and the Qassam Brigades is taking place in what Israel referred to as the “security square” of Hamas in central Gaza City, the military said.

“Infantry, armored units, and engineering forces from the 162nd Division, backed by the Air Force and special forces, infiltrated into the security square and authority square of Hamas in the center of Gaza City, next to Al-Shifa Hospital,” it said in a statement.

The Israeli army posted a video of an abandoned school without specifying the location.

"The security square is comprised of strategic locations for Hamas, including the main intelligence headquarters, air defence headquarters, and the authority offices of Hamas, including the Ministry of the Interior and police centers,” it said.

1558 GMT — Israel to start daily four-hour 'pauses' in attacks on Gaza — US

Israel has agreed to begin daily four-hour "military pauses" in northern Gaza to allow people in the area to flee the war, the White House said.

"Israel will begin to implement four-hour pauses in areas of northern Gaza each day, with an announcement to be made three hours beforehand," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

"We believe these pauses are a step in the right direction, particularly to help ensure that civilians have an opportunity to reach safer areas away from the active fighting," he said.

The pauses will allow humanitarian assistance to be moved into the areas where they are implemented and will allow Palestinians there "to get out of harm's way," according to Kirby.

1606 GMT — Gaza deaths likely 'higher than is being cited,' says senior US diplomat

Despite shocking totals of over 10,000 Palestinians in Gaza killed since October 7, according to Health Ministry in the enclave, the number is likely to be "higher than are being cited," according to a senior US diplomat.

"In this period of conflict and conditions of war, it is very difficult for any of us to assess what the rate of casualties are," Barbara Leaf, assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs, said in testimony to the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday.

“We’ll know only after the guns fall silent," Leaf said, adding that the US has sources from a "variety of folks who are on the ground."

1539 GMT — Biden says 'no possibility' of Gaza ceasefire

US President Joe Biden said that there was currently "no possibility" of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

"None. No possibility," Biden told reporters as he left the White House for a trip to Illinois when asked about the chances of a ceasefire.

1524 GMT — 39 Israeli soldiers killed since ground offensive began in Gaza: Israeli media

At least 39 Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza since the start of ground operations, Hebrew newspaper, Haaretz, said.

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation reported earlier that the number of Israeli military casualties in ground invasion was 35.

Israel said more than 270 soldiers have been injured since it began expanded ground assaults on October 27.

1507 GMT — Hamas delegation including group's chief Haniya in Cairo for talks - statement

Senior Hamas officials including political leader Ismail Haniya and its former chief Khaled Meshaal arrived in Cairo, a statement by the Palestinian group that governs Gaza said.

The high-level Hamas delegation met with the head of Egypt's General Intelligence Service, Abbas Kamel, and discussed the situation in Gaza, the statement added.

1304 GMT — Mossad, CIA chiefs meet Qatar PM over Gaza hostage deal

A trilateral meeting was held in Doha between CIA and Mossad chiefs and the Qatari prime minister to discuss the parameters of a deal for hostage releases and a pause in Gaza attacks, a source briefed on the meeting told Reuters.

The advantage of the trilateral meeting was to bring all three parties together at one table in real-time to speed up the process, the source said.

The talks also included a discussion over allowing humanitarian imports of fuel into Gaza.

1352 GMT — Palestinian death toll hits 10,812 in Gaza

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said 10,812 people have been killed in the weeks-long Israeli bombardment.

At least 4,412 children and 2,918 women are among those killed, while another 26,905 people have been wounded in a blistering Israeli assault after attack on southern Israel by Hamas on October 7.

1334 GMT — Israeli air strikes continue to target areas in southern Lebanon

Israel continued to shell the outskirts of border towns in southern Lebanon with artillery and drone strikes, with no reported casualties, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

The outskirts of Rmeish and Ramia were shelled, while a drone targeted the town of Mahibib.

Also targeted was the outskirts of the border town of Habbariya. Reconnaissance drones maintained a presence above the middle and eastern sectors.

1316 GMT — Denmark announces $10.6M more humanitarian support for Palestinians

In response to the catastrophic situation in Gaza, Denmark has announced it is more than doubling its humanitarian support to Palestinian civilians by $10.6 million (75 million Danish krone).

The humanitarian support centres on child protection, delivery of emergency aid and food, and providing medicine, medical equipment, and medical care to the sick and wounded.

"The humanitarian situation in Gaza is catastrophic and deteriorating day by day. Not least for the children. Therefore, the government has chosen to support the humanitarian effort with an additional 75 million krone," said Dan Jorgensen, the minister for development cooperation and global climate policy.

1223 GMT — Death toll from deadly Israeli raids in West Bank rises to 173

Another 10 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, taking the death toll in the occupied territory since the recent conflict flared up to 173, Palestine's Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said a 51-year-old man was shot dead in the town of Beit Fajjar, south of Bethlehem, and a 30-year-old was killed in Dura town, south of Hebron.

Separately, the ministry said eight Palestinians were killed and 14 others injured by Israeli forces in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. Witnesses said Israeli forces staged military raids into the Jenin and Al Amari refugee camps.

1217 GMT — Pakistan's premier urges world to hold Israel accountable for bombing hospitals, civilians

Pakistan's interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar called upon the international community to hold Israel accountable for its "incessant and lethal" bombing of hospitals and innocent civilians in Gaza.

Addressing the 16th Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Summit in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, Kakar observed that Tel Aviv's "deplorable" actions in Gaza demanded international condemnation.

"This issue needs to be addressed in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council and OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) resolutions," he said.

1154 GMT — Only two-state solution can deliver peace in Israel-Palestine conflict: Greek premier

Only a two-state solution can deliver peace in the decades-old Israel-Palestine conflict, said Greece's premier.

Meeting his Palestinian counterpart Mohammad Shtayyeh in Paris, Kyriakos Mitsotakis reiterated his growing concern about civilian casualties and underlined the need for humanitarian pauses to allow a steady flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza, according to a statement by the Greek Prime Minister's Office.

Against this background, he added, Greece is ready to provide more humanitarian aid to Gaza.

1107 GMT — European children's rights group urges EU to take action in response to Israel's war crimes

A Brussels-based major children's right organisation urged the EU to condemn Israel for war crimes committed by its military in Gaza, particularly against children in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

"We urgently call upon the European Union (EU) institutions and EU Member States to take immediate and decisive action in response to the ongoing conflict in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt) and Israel and to end war crimes committed against civilians," Eurochild Communication Director Davide Rambaldi said in a statement shared with Anadolu.

He said, "The EU must equally support civilians, regardless of religion, nationality or residence, and hold accountable all parties equally."

1032 GMT — Israel shells Gaza City amid clashes with Palestinian resistance fighters

Israeli heavy artillery shelling targeted the western outskirts of Gaza City as Palestinian resistance fighters confront forces trying to push deeper into the besieged enclave.

Artillery cannons shelled the neighbourhoods of Tel al Hawa, Sheikh Ijlin and Rashid Street west of Gaza City, sources said.

The Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, earlier claimed to have destroyed 136 Israeli military vehicles since the army expanded its ground operations in northern Gaza on October 27.

1106 GMT — Macron calls for 'ceasefire' at Gaza aid conference

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged nations to "work towards a ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, as he opened a conference on aid to the Palestinian territory.

"In the immediate term, we need to work on protecting civilians. To do that, we need a humanitarian pause very quickly and we must work towards a ceasefire," Macron told delegates.

0959 — 'No humanitarian crisis in Gaza': Israel military official

An Israeli military official has denied there is a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, even as he acknowledged the Palestinian territory faces several challenges amid the ongoing war.

"We know the civil situation in the Gaza Strip is not an easy one," said Colonel Moshe Tetro, head of coordination and liaison at COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry body handling civil affairs in Gaza.

"But I can say that there is no humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip," he told reporters.

0956 — UN aid chief warns Gaza conflict could spread across region like wildfire

The conflict in Gaza is a wildfire that could spread across the region, UN aid chief Martin Griffiths has said, adding that allowing the situation to continue in Gaza would be a "travesty".

"The United Nations cannot be part of unilateral proposal to push Palestinians into so-called safe zones," he also said at the start of the humanitarian conference in Paris.