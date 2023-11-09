Thursday, November 9, 2023

1717 GMT — Ukraine extends martial law, general mobilisation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed two bills into law, extending martial law and general mobilisation in the country for an additional three months.

The bills' status were updated on the online portal of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, which said they were returned with Zelenskyy’s signature.

Lawmakers had adopted both bills a day earlier, with 329 votes in favour of extending martial, while 322 were cast supporting the extension of general mobilisation, both until February next year.

Martial law was first declared by Zelenskyy immediately after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war on Feb. 24, 2022, and has been extended several times since then.

1443 GMT -- Ukraine wants frozen Russian assets for war damage, not just interest

Ukraine has told Western allies giving it the interest accrued from frozen Russian assets would not be enough to compensate for damage sustained by the war and that it hoped to receive the assets in full.

Kiev estimates $400B will be needed to rebuild the country devastated by Russia’s full-scale military offensive in February 2022, an amount it believes could double if compensation for the war’s victims is taken into account.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said last month the Commission was working on a proposal to pool some of the profits derived from frozen Russian state assets to help Ukraine and its post-war reconstruction.

She said the value of frozen Russian sovereign assets was around $223B, noting the bloc had decided that Russia must pay for Ukraine’s reconstruction.

1333 GMT — Kremlin does not believe EU promises to admit Ukraine are genuine

Russia does not believe that the European Union’s promises to admit Ukraine are "real", Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said.

"Most likely we are talking about a carrot that is tied in front of the cart," Peskov said in comments to Kremlin reporter Pavel Zarubin.

The European Commission on Wednesday recommended that Ukraine be invited to begin talks to join the bloc as soon as it meets final conditions, even as it continues battling to repel Russian forces.

1056GMT —Ukraine says alternative Black Sea export corridor is working despite attack

Ukraine's alternative Black Sea export corridor is working despite a recent Russian attack on a civilian vessel, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov has said.

He said on X social media platform that 91 vessels had exported 3.3 million metric tons of agricultural and metal products since the corridor started operating in August.