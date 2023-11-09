US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned that military ties between North Korea and Russia are "growing and dangerous," and called on China to restrain Pyongyang.

The United States, South Korea and Japan have in recent weeks repeatedly criticised North Korea for helping Russia pursue its war in Ukraine, with Seoul saying Pyongyang is getting space technology in exchange for weapons and munitions.

Blinken was in Seoul following a G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Japan and met South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol as well as other top officials on Thursday.

The United States and South Korea "share profound concerns about the DPRK's growing and dangerous military cooperation with Russia," Blinken said in a press conference with his South Korean counterpart, using the official name for North Korea.

"We are seeing the DPRK provide military equipment to Russia for pursuing its aggression in Ukraine, but we are also seeing Russia provide technology and support for the DPRK for its own military programmes."

Historic allies Russia and North Korea are both under international sanctions — the former for its military action against Ukraine and Pyongyang over its nuclear weapons and missile programmes.