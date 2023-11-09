From Western capitals to Muslim states, protest rallies over the Israeli war on Gaza have made headlines. But one place known for its vocal pro-Palestinian stance has been conspicuously quiet: Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Indian authorities have barred any solidarity protest in Muslim-majority Kashmir and asked Muslim preachers not to mention the conflict in their sermons, residents and religious leaders told The Associated Press.

The restrictions are part of India's efforts to curb any form of protest that could turn into demands for ending New Delhi's rule in the region.

They also reflect a shift in India's foreign policy under populist Prime Minister Narendra Modi away from its long-held support for the Palestinians, analysts say.

India has long walked a tightrope between the two sides, with historically close ties to both.

While India strongly condemned the October 7 attack by Hamas and expressed solidarity with Israel, it urged that international humanitarian law be upheld in Gaza amid rising civilian deaths.

Two weeks later, India abstained during the United Nations General Assembly vote that called for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, a departure from its usual voting record.

Anti-Muslim sentiment

Kashmiris have long shown strong solidarity with the Palestinians and often staged large anti-Israel protests during previous attacks on Gaza.

“From the Muslim perspective, Palestine is very dear to us, and we essentially have to raise our voice against the oppression there. But we are forced to be silent,” said Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, a key resistance leader and a Muslim cleric.

He said he has been put under house arrest each Friday since the start of the war and that Friday prayers have been disallowed at the region’s biggest mosque in Srinagar, the main city in Kashmir.

Even though Modi’s government has sent humanitarian assistance for Gaza's besieged residents, many observers viewed its ideological alignment with Israel as potentially rewarding at a time when the ruling party in New Delhi is preparing for multiple state elections this month and crucial national polls next year.