Busra Kayikci draws inspiration from a broad spectrum — from the make-believe world of cinema to the bounties of nature.

In her unique realm of music — she is a 33-year-old Turkish pianist and composer — Kayikci venerates the olive tree as a venerable sage, an old man sharing his wisdom with the world.

Remarkably, even arrogance finds a distinct niche within her artistic compositions, serving as an enigmatic muse that guides her creative hand.

"Whenever I experience something intensely, melody follows," Kayikci tells TRT World.

"Tout est prétexte à mon chant (everything is a pretext for my songs)," she quotes French poet Paul Valery's famous lines, signifying that every facet of existence, regardless of its magnitude or insignificance, serves as a palette for her melodious excursions.

Like a volcano, she accumulates emotions and experiences that erupt on her musical canvas.

And Kayikci has just cut her first album with Warner Classics, the global label that showcases the world's best talents in the world of classical music.

On November 24, she released her highly anticipated second album and debut phonograph record Places —featuring various stories that lift the gloom in a world torn asunder by violence and hatred.

Such a long journey

It all started for Kayikci at a very young age when she started to dabble with whatever piqued her interest – the piano, the ballet and even watercolour painting — all seamlessly blending her talents into a holistic form of creative expression.

Her academic journey in interior design has added a distinctive lens to her artistic perspective, enabling her to view art through the prism of environmental design. Notably, a finicky Kayikci designs her own album covers.

Following the success of her live performances in Türkiye, her international career gained momentum in 2022-23. She is now actively performing abroad and preparing to include the tracks from her new album in her concert repertoire.

Kayikci was recently honoured with the Necip Fazil Music Award, given by Türkiye's Star Newspaper, for her outstanding contribution to music through innovation, cross-disciplinary partnerships, and her accomplishments on the global stage.

Inspired by post-war avant-garde American composer and music theorist John Cage and the British composer, pianist and filmmaker Michael Nyman, Busra Kayikci is a trailblazer in Turkiye, seamlessly merging shared principles of music and design through the fusion of diverse materials.

"In (the new album) Places, I felt like I had moved beyond the sketch phase regarding technique, composition and recording. It's as if those sketches had transformed into a third dimension, imbued with a stronger sense of place. In its thematic way, each song tells a story of a particular space," she says.

For Kayikci, compositions can represent emotional landscapes. For example, a sorrowful memory can be likened to a refuge. Many songs express a yearning for a specific place or moment.

Many of these songs were born during the confinement of the pandemic, with some reaching completion in different locales. The album offers a unique experience, where the text of the lyrics accompanies the song, allowing listeners to create vivid cinematic scenes in their minds.

Designing soundscapes

Her academic training in design deepened her appreciation and intuition of minimalism because she soon began incorporating elements of music into her design ideas.

By the time she decided to pursue a career as a composer, she was already convinced that although the materials involved in design were very different from those in music composition, both pursuits applied the same principles and conceptual paths.

She began designing sound, drawing on her vast, interdisciplinary insights into an eclectic bouquet of subjects. In particular, she was attracted to the idea of creating new piano sounds.

From a designer whose objective was to aesthetically arrange objects or ideas in novel patterns for practical usage, she had transformed into a musician, engaged in the aesthetic arrangement of sounds in novel patterns — to be sung or played on instruments.

As she skillfully combined music and design to create compositions that broke traditional boundaries, it all made perfect sense to her. Blending harmony and rhythm, her arrangements are designed with minimalistic notes. At the same time, her grasp of colour psychology imbues her works with emotional depth, transforming them into compelling visual and emotional artworks.

Some of the tracks from her latest album testify to her musical genius and deep attachment to the world around her.

Olive Tree, for instance, carries profound memories, much like a wise elder, and attributes this feeling to their age and wisdom. She grew up amidst olive trees in her childhood, emphasising that these trees brought her tranquillity.

"In the mornings, I watch the olive trees from the balcony in Asos until the sun warms everything up. They change colours as the sun's rays hit their leaves, from blue to silver and silver to green. When I watch the trees, it's as if they also look back at me."