A group of students at California's Stanford University has undertaken a 19-day sit-in protest, calling on the university to condemn Israel's siege of Gaza and vowing to continue until their demands are met.

"For our Palestinian brothers and sisters, we want to keep the conversation going in regards to the bombing in Gaza. We want to give a platform to the people who don't necessarily have a voice right now and essentially advocate for a ceasefire," epidemiology student Nour Aissaoui said.

Emphasising many students face harassment and threats on different platforms, she said: "Advocate for the end of a genocide in Gaza and we have observed that a lot of people have been trying to intimidate us and silence us, even threaten us and many different ways and that has been very concerning."

This is essentially a "tactic" to get us to back off and stop discussing this, but we won't be intimidated by that, Aissaoui stressed.

"We will continue to have these conversations. We think it's important to highlight this conversation to continue," she pointed out.

"We do not stand for anti-Semitism. We do not stand for the killing of innocent people," she added.

'Harassing Arab Muslim students'