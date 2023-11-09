Another 10 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, taking the death toll in the occupied territory since the recent conflict flared up to 173, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said on Thursday a 51-year-old man was shot dead in the town of Beit Fajjar, south of Bethlehem, and a 30-year-old was killed in Dura town, south of Hebron.

Separately, the ministry said eight Palestinians were killed and 14 others injured by Israeli forces in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

Witnesses said Israeli forces staged military raids into the Jenin and al Amari refugee camps.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said a medic was injured when Israeli forces targeted an ambulance in Jenin.