Belgium is considering recognising the state of Palestine, Belgian Minister of Development Cooperation and Major Cities Caroline Janez has said.

In an interview with Al Jazeera on Thursday, Janez said, "I think we can only solve and end this violence through negotiations. Palestinians and Israelis alike have the right to live in peace, to live in security."

"And that means that we also next to the state of Israel that has been recognised, we have to recognise the existence of the state of Palestine and that's the only tenable solution in the long term for peace and security for both peoples," she added.

The Belgian minister said her country was not alone in looking at the recognition of the Palestinian state.

"A lot of European member states, bigger member states like Spain are considering the same," she said.