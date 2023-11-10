WORLD
Top US-India officials discuss Indo-Pacific security, Israel's war on Gaza
Discussions between US and Indian officials include co-production in intelligence, surveillance, munitions and other areas.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh at Sushma swaraj bhawan, New Delhi.  / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 10, 2023

The diplomats and defence chiefs of India and the United States meet in New Delhi focusing on security issues involving the Indo-Pacific, China and the war in Gaza.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US and India have a strong partnership and they would discuss matters with implications for the future.

"The future is now,” he told reporters on Friday.

"We are promoting a free and open and prosperous Asia-Pacific, including by strengthening our partnership in the Quad with Japan and Australia," Blinken said in his remarks at the start of the meeting.

He also said that the United States and India are bolstering their partnership in international peace and strengthening a rule-based order.

Blinken also said defence cooperation was a key pillar in ties between the countries.

India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said the situation in the Middle East was a big concern.

While India has condemned the Hamas attack on Israel, it has tried to balance its position by saying that “India has always advocated the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine living within secure and recognized borders, side-by-side at peace with Israel."

Looming China threat

"While the wars in Gaza and Ukraine are urgent issues, the more abiding challenge for both the US and India relates to China and its revisionist orientation,” said C. Uday Bhaskar, a retired navy officer.

The recent intimidation of the Philippines by China is a matter of considerable relevance to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as well as the four Quad nations — the US, Japan, India and Australia, he said.

China and the Philippines have had several recent confrontations in the South China Sea, where several governments have overlapping claims.

Blinken is in Asia engaging in intense diplomacy with regional partners to show unity over Russia’s war in Ukraine and other major issues and prevent existing differences on Gaza from deepening.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh will discuss a roadmap for defence industrial cooperation that will fast-track technology cooperation and co-production in intelligence, surveillance, munitions and other areas, the defence department said in a statement.

Washington expects India to be a leading security provider in the Indo-Pacific region.

SOURCE:AP
