A man who was attacked in broad daylight for apparently wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh scarf while playing with his son at a New York park has warned that key pillars of American society are "failing" amid the ongoing Israeli war on Palestine's Gaza.

"Go away," a woman can be heard shouting as she walks menacingly towards Ashish Prashar, pulling what appears to be a phone from under her arm and throwing it at him.

She then closes in before throwing a cup of hot coffee at Prashar, who at that point had put his 18-month-old son behind his legs in the hopes of shielding him from any potential harm.

"I'm playing with my son here," Prashar says as the woman shouts at him to leave the park, at points using vulgarities as she attempts to grab Prashar's phone. "She's attacking me because I'm wearing a scarf. Don't come near me and my son … I've got a baby."

Prashar, a political strategist who once served as a specialist on US President Joe Biden's 2020 election campaign, posted a video of Tuesday's apparent hate attack on Instagram. It has since gone viral.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency in a video interview, the political activist and author said that prior to the start of video recording, his son went up to an older child who was playing basketball at Edmonds Playground in Brooklyn, New York, and began interacting with him.

Shortly thereafter the woman, who appears to be the older child's mom and who has not been publicly identified, "aggressively" came up to Prashar and asked if he supports the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

"'You know, you're a terrorist, your son, you're terrorists.' And I'm like, 'I don't want to talk about it.' She goes, 'Get away from my kid.' And I was like, 'Okay, cool.' You know, no problems. 'My son was just enjoying what your son was doing.' And she just kept going, kept coming. She's like, 'Get out of the park, you don't belong here'," said Prashar.

"She specifically said she was Jewish-American, and I don't belong here. All people of colour understand what that means. It's not just the park, it's probably the country, right?

"She's still screaming at me that, you know, 'your people are dogs, Arabs, they're dogs, and they burn babies in ovens. And I hope someone burns your baby in an oven'," he added.

Those words took an additional insidious dimension when the woman threw a cup of coffee at him.

Prashar says the liquid just "grazed" his face, but had he not put his son down, the child could have been seriously injured. "She had intent to actually scald my son after making that statement about burning. And I'm lucky it just grazed me," he said.

Prashar said that in some ways he is grateful that his son is so young, because that might allow him to be spared lasting memories from Tuesday's assault.

"All I can do as a parent, and all my wife has done since then, is just shower him with love, and let him know that is his reality, not the attack that happened. That is not how people are going to treat him. And that's all that really matters," he said.

'Deliberately dehumanised us as a race'

Multiple calls to the New York Police Department’s 88th Precinct seeking additional information on the attack were not immediately answered.

But after a bystander escorted Prashar back to his nearby home, he put his son down for his daily nap and went to the police to file a report.

The report was taken by an officer at the precinct, but a detective has yet to be assigned to the case, he said. The individual who escorted him and his son from the playground has offered to serve as a witness.

Prashar showed Anadolu Agency a copy of a flyer that he says community members have made of their own accord to help identify the suspect. It bears stills from the video and asks anyone who might know the woman to call the 88th Precinct.

But it is key American institutions, from the US' highest office to the news media, that Prashar blames for the climate he says enabled Tuesday's attack.