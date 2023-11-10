Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters have blocked the entrances to a BAE Systems factory in southeast England, targeting Britain's biggest military supplier to call for an end to arms sales to Israel.

Holding up a sign saying "Stop Arming Israel" and waving Palestinian flags, about 50 people stood in front of one entrance at the Rochester site on Friday, where BAE tests and assembles electronic equipment used on military aircraft and in surveillance systems.

Tens of protesters gathered at other entrances.

Organisers said they were aiming to shut down the factory "which provides components for military aircraft currently being used by Israeli forces in the bombardment of Gaza".

They said it was part of an "international day of action for Palestine" organised in response to a call by Palestinian trade unionists.

BAE said it does not directly export any equipment to Israel, but the group is a tier-one supplier on the United States-made F-35 fighter jets which are flown by Israel.

"We're horrified by the situation in Israel and Gaza and the devastating impact it's having on civilians in the region and we hope it can be resolved as soon as possible," a BAE spokesperson said, alluding to the war between Israel and Hamas.

"We respect everyone's right to protest peacefully. We operate under the tightest regulation and comply fully with all applicable defence export controls, which are subject to ongoing assessment."