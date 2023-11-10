After the October 7 attack, Western leaders ranging from the US President Joe Biden to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron were quick to condemn Hamas, at times comparing it to the terrorist group Daesh.

But, in the 1940s, long before Palestinian resistance groups like Hamas picked up arms against the Israeli occupation, a plethora of Jewish militias were bombing and shooting dead British officials and Palestinian Arabs.

The Jewish groups including Haganah to Irgun, and the Stern Gang (Lehi) actively used terrorism against the British mandate over Palestine and to create fear among the Arab citizens.

“I argue that Jewish terrorism in the 1940s was both tactically and strategically significant. At the tactical level, Jewish terrorists were able to frustrate British security forces and erode their ability to control Palestine,” wrote David A. Charters, professor of military history and senior fellow of the Gregg Centre for Study of War and Society at the University of New Brunswick, Canada.

“That played a significant role at the strategic level in persuading Britain to withdraw from Palestine, which, in turn, created the conditions that facilitated the founding of Israel, and the consequent creation of an Arab-Palestinian diaspora,” he said in his article Jewish Terrorism and the Modern Middle East.

John Lois Peeke, an American military expert, also writes that Zionist terrorism was at the core of the idea of Israel. “Jewish terrorism against British and Arabs did contribute heavily to the removal of the British from Palestine, the abandonment of the League of Nations mandate and the creation of a Jewish state of Israel,” he wrote in his book Jewish-Zionist Terrorism and the Establishment of Israel.

Zionist terrorist groups attacked with impunity not just military targets but also civilians in the 1940s.

In October 1945, Jewish underground groups simultaneously targeted colonial railways, oil refineries and police boats in Palestine. That marked the beginning of a two-year period of Jewish insurgency against both the British and Palestinians.

In July 1946, Irgun blew up the King David Hotel in Jerusalem, where the British administration headquarters were located, killing 92 people.

“[Robert] Asprey, [Menachem] Begin and [Samuel] Katz indicate that the King David was blown up for two reasons, to retaliate for the British attack on the Jewish Agency and to destroy the secret documents which would have linked the Jewish Agency and [David] Ben- Gurion to Haganah terrorism,” Peeke wrote.

Haganah was the armed wing of the Jewish Agency for Palestine, which was the operational branch of the World Zionist Organisation founded by Theodor Herzl, the founding father of Zionism, during the First Zionist Congress in 1897 in Switzerland’s Basel.

The Jewish Agency for Palestine, which changed its name to the Jewish Agency for Israel after 1948, aimed to encourage, ensure and implement Jewish migration to Israel from other countries.

Ben Gurion was the president of the Jewish agency from 1935 until the establishment of the Israeli state in 1948, playing a crucial role in Haganah activities. Later, Gurion became Israel’s first prime minister.

Haganah means defence force, which inspired Zionist leaders in naming their armed forces as Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) after the emergence of Israel.

From underground activities of the1940s, “Jewish terrorism changed to military operations, and the terrorist organization became the Israeli Defense Force,” wrote Peeke.

Zionist ‘ethnic cleansing’

On April 9, 1948, Irgun and Lehi militants jointly committed the Deir Yassin massacre of at least 107 Palestinian villagers, including women and children. Deir Yassin was a Palestinian village of around 600 people near Jerusalem.

The brutality of Irgun’s terrorism against ordinary Palestinians in Deir Yassin was aimed at shocking and scaring Palestinian Arabs. It was meant to force the Palestinians to leave their native lands, said Salah Khalaf, one of the co-founders of the Fatah movement in an interview with French journalist Eric Rouleau in 1979.