Israeli authorities continue to impose strict restrictions on Palestinians, banning them from entering Al Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem for Friday prayers for the fifth consecutive week.

However, an official with the Waqf Department in Jerusalem told Anadolu that only 4,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom were elderly, had managed to reach Al Aqsa Mosque to perform the Friday prayers.

The official, who preferred not to be named, added that the mosque appeared to be empty due to strict Israeli control of the streets.

Since early Friday morning, Israeli forces have been heavily deployed across occupied East Jerusalem, particularly in the Old City and the entrances leading to the mosque.

Hundreds of Palestinians were forced to perform Friday prayers in the streets near the Old City area after being barred from entering Al Aqsa Mosque.