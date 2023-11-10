The British economy has flatlined in the third quarter of the year, official figures showed ahead of a budget statement from the government later this month that it hopes will bolster growth in the run-up to national elections.

The Office for National Statistics said on Friday growth in the July-to-September period was zero compared to the previous three-months.

All sectors, such as manufacturing and construction, broadly showed the same subdued picture.

Despite the uninspiring headline figure, the quarterly outcome was slightly ahead of analysts' expectations for a modest decline in output.

The British economy, like many others particularly in the world, is facing headwinds in the form of higher interest rates, which are aimed at taming inflation.

Last week, the Bank of England kept its main interest rate unchanged at the 15-year high of 5.25 percent and indicated that borrowing costs will likely remain at these elevated levels for a while to get inflation back to its target of 2 percent from the current 6.7 percent.