Italian industrial output was flat in September compared with the month before, national statistics bureau ISTAT reported on Friday, reflecting overall weakness in the euro zone's third largest economy.

The data was nonetheless slightly firmer than expected. A Reuters survey of 17 analysts had pointed to a 0.2 percent monthly decline.

ISTAT also marginally revised up August's figures to show a 0.3 percent month-on-month uptick, originally reported at 0.2 percent.

On a work-day adjusted year-on-year basis, industrial output was down 2.0 percent in September, following an unrevised 4.2 percent decline in August, ISTAT reported.

In the third quarter, it was up 0.2 percent compared with the April-to-June period.