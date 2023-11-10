Overnight rain in New Delhi and its suburbs brought some relief to the Indian capital, where authorities were considering seeding clouds to improve the toxic air gripping the city.

The city, which was the most polluted in the world until Thursday, saw its air quality index (AQI) improve to 158 on Friday - a welcome change from the "hazardous" 400-500 level seen during the past week, according to Swiss group IQAir.

After the spell of rain which helped increase the wind speed, the local government postponed its decision to restrict use of vehicles between November 13-20.

The rule allows vehicles with odd registration numbers on the road on odd dates and even numbers on even dates.

Environmental experts have previously said that it has been more effective in de-congesting roads than in bringing down pollution.

The local environment Minister Gopal Rai said the government will review the decision after Diwali, the festival of lights, when many people defy a ban on firecrackers, causing a spike in air pollution.

Related 'Poisonous smog': New Delhi children hit hard by air pollution crisis

India's weather department forecast intermittent rain over the city and adjoining areas on Friday, but the Indian capital is expected to remain largely dry on Saturday.