The little girl was weeping in pain and screaming "Mummy, Mummy" while the nurse stitched up her head wound without using any anaesthetic, because none was available at the time at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

That was one of the worst moments nurse Abu Emad Hassanein could recall as he described the struggle to deal with an unprecedented influx of wounded people and a dearth of pain relief medication since Israel's brutal war on Gaza started a month ago.

"Sometimes we give some of them sterile gauze (to bite o n) to reduce the pain," said Hassanein.

"We know that the pain they feel is more than someone would imagine, beyond what someone their age would stand," he said, referring to children like the girl with the head wound.

Arriving at Al Shifa to have the dressing changed and disinfectant applied to a wound on his back caused by an air strike, Nemer Abu Thair, a middle-aged man, said that he was given no pain relief when the wound was originally stitched up.

"I kept reciting the Quran until they finished," he said.

Palestinian Hamas fighters launched their biggest attack on Israel on October 7, catching Israeli intelligence agencies completely off guard.

Israel then launched an air, sea and ground assault on the densely populated, enclave, which health officials in Gaza say has killed more than 10,800 Palestinians.

Mohammad Abu Selmeyah, the director of Al Shifa Hospital, said that when very large numbers of injured people have been brought in at the same time, there has been no choice but to deal with them on the floor, without adequate pain relief.

He gave as an example the immediate aftermath of bombardment on the Al Ahli Arab Hospital on October 17, when he said some 250 injured people arrived at Al Shifa, which has only 12 operating theatres.

"If we had waited to operate on them one by one, we would have lost many of the wounded," said Abu Selmeyah.