Cuban watchmaker Ernesto Barrios saw an opportunity to make up for lost time two years ago after authorities lifted a ban on private companies that had been in place since shortly after1959 revolution.

Taking advantage of the new regulations, he founded "Tiempo de Luz," the only business in Cuba, he said, dedicated to the production and sale of wristwatches, table and wall clocks assembled from discarded timepieces and recycled, locally available materials.

"We're occupying an empty niche," the 41-year-old Bar rios told Reuters on a recent tour of his Havana shop, where his employees assembled, with painstaking care, watches from pieces scavenged from old clocks and raw materials, woods, leather and natural fibers found on the Caribbean island.

"We don't have to import any of our materials," he said.

Cuba for decades benefited from close ties with the Soviet Union, allowing them to import goods from abroad, but after the bloc's collapse in 1991 many products once common on the island, including watches, all but disappeared from state stores.