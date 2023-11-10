The UN has warned on Friday of soaring rights violations in Sudan's western Darfur region amid escalating fighting seven months into the war between the army and paramilitaries.

"We have received these reports from new arrivals in Chad, these are refugees fleeing the Darfur area, that are talking about armed militia going from house to house killing men and boys," spokesman William Spindler told reporters in Geneva.

"These killings reportedly have happened in the last few days," he added.

Ardamata among other things houses a camp for people displaced inside Sudan, where UNHCR said nearly 100 shelters had been razed to the ground.

It also warned in a statement that "extensive looting" had taken place, including of UNHCR relief items.

UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi pointed to the dark history in the region, where a long war and atrocities began two decades ago after the government of Omar Al Bashir unleashed the Janjaweed group in response to an uprising.

"Twenty years ago, the world was shocked by the terrible atrocities and human rights violations in Darfur," Grandi said in a statement.

"We fear a similar dynamic might be developing," he warned.

"An immediate end to the fighting and unconditional respect for the civilian population by all parties are crucial to avoid another catastrophe," he said.