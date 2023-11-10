Halfway between Australia and Hawaii, Tuvalu is spread across nine atolls and just 26 square km (10 square miles) of land.

By 2050, it is estimated that half the land area of the capital, Funafuti, will be flooded by tidal waters daily.

Tuvalu's economy is almost entirely reliant on revenues from fishing licensing and fees relating to internet domain licensing.

The "Falepili union" signed with Australia on Friday provides a $16.9 million to reclaim land from the sea and expand Funafuti by around 6 percent. This will provide space for new houses.

At risk from rising seas

Tuvalu, which won independence from Great Britain in 1978, is a member of the Alliance of Small Island States, 42 countries that are among the most vulnerable to flooding from rising seas.

Just 4.5 m (15ft) above sea level at its highest point, parts of the country are at risk of disappearing beneath the Pacific.

Its precarious position has propelled it centre stage in climate crisis politics. In 2021 then Foreign Minister Simon Kofe addressed the UN's COP26 climate conference standing knee-deep in seawater on a part of the island previously above water.