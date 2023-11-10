Turkish intelligence has "neutralised" a senior PKK terrorist who was in charge of the group's drug and money laundering activities in northern Iraq, security sources said.

Yadin Bulut, code-named Rizgar Suvar, joined the terror organisation in 2015 and continued his activities in Qandil and Hakurk-Avashin regions, said the sources.

Türkiye has "neutralised" as many as 1,835 PKK/YPG terrorists since the beginning of this year, including those hiding out across the border in Iraq and northern Syria, the National Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

A total of 33 terrorists were neutralised last week, a ministry official told reporters at a background briefing in the capital Ankara.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Related How PKK terror group lures, forces minors to create army of child soldiers

Türkiye's fight with terrorism