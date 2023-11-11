More than 1,000 officials in the US Agency for International Development [USAID] have signed an open letter urging the Biden administration to call for an immediate ceasefire in Israel's war on Gaza, according to a copy of the letter seen by the Reuters news agency.

The letter is latest sign of unease within the US government over President Joe Biden's unwavering support for Israel in its bombardment and land invasion of the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Washington has rebuffed calls from world leaders and others to call for Israel to halt its assault on Gaza which has killed more than 11,000 Palestinians, including over 4,500 children.

"[We] are alarmed and disheartened at the numerous violations of international law; laws which aim to protect civilians, medical and media personnel, as well as schools, hospitals, and places of worship," the letter reads.

"We believe that further catastrophic loss of human life can only be avoided if the United States Government calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza."

The letter, published on November 2, had now garnered 1,029 signatures from staff of the US aid agency. Signatories' names are hidden but the letter shows it was signed by officials in many of the agency's bureaus in Washington as well as officials posted around the world.

"We appreciate the ongoing dialogue we have with our dedicated staff and partners, and continue to welcome our team to share their opinions with leadership," USAID spokesperson Jessica Jennings said in an emailed response.

Anger within State Dept