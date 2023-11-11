Arab leaders and Iran's president are in the Saudi capital for summits expected to underscore demands that Israel's war in Gaza end before the violence draws in other countries, even as a Palestinian resistance group voiced frustration, saying it did not "expect anything" from the gathering.

The emergency meetings of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] on Saturday come after Hamas fighters launched an audacious and unprecedented blitz in souther Israel on October 7 that Israeli officials say left about 1,200 people dead, many of them soldiers, while 239 were taken as captives to Gaza.

Since then Israel's has launched indiscriminate aerial and ground strikes that have killed more than 11,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians and many of them children.

Aid groups have joined pleas for a ceasefire, warning of a humanitarian "catastrophe" in Gaza, where food, water and medicine are in short supply.

The Arab League aims to demonstrate "how the Arabs will move on the international scene to stop the aggression, support Palestine and its people, condemn the Israeli occupation, and hold it accountable for its crimes", the bloc's assistant secretary-general, Hossam Zaki, said this week.

But Palestinian group Islamic Jihad on Friday said it did not "expect anything" from the meeting, criticising leaders for the delay.

"We are not placing our hopes on such meetings, for we have seen their results over many years," Mohammad al-Hindi, the group's deputy secretary-general, told a press conference in Beirut.

"The fact that this conference will be held after 35 days (of war) is an indication of its outcomes."