Thousands of Palestinians sheltering at Gaza City’s main hospital have fled south after several reported strikes in and around the compound overnight.

Friday's groups joined a growing exodus of people escaping intense Israeli strikes in the north — including near other hospitals — as Gaza officials said the territory’s death toll surpassed 11,000.

The search for safety across besieged Gaza has grown desperate as Israel intensified its assault on the territory’s largest city.

Reem Asant, 50, described seeing bodies on the streets as he and others made their way out of Gaza City, trying to avoid shelling.

“We’re talking about children killed in a hospital,” shouted one man, Abu Yousef.

“Hundreds of women killed every day. Houses collapsing on the heads of civilians. … Where are human rights? Where is the United Nations? Where is the United States? Where is the International Criminal Court? Where is the entire world?”

The Israeli army claims without proof that Hamas’ military infrastructure is based amid Gaza City’s hospitals and neighbourhoods, and that it has set up its main command centre in and under the largest hospital, Shifa — claims Hamas and Shifa staff deny.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

Reported strikes on or near at least four hospitals in northern Gaza overnight underscored the danger for tens of thousands more who had crowded into the facilities, believing they would be safe.

Battles around hospitals