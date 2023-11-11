WORLD
Israel raids Palestinian residential areas in occupied West Bank
Intensified raids by Israeli troops have sparked clashes between residents as tensions run high over Israel's Gaza bombardments.
So far, 182 Palestinians have been killed in attacks by Israeli forces and Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
Ali Topchi
November 11, 2023

Israeli forces have raided addresses in Nablus, Hebron, Ramallah, Bethlehem and Jenin locations of the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Palestinians responded to the raids on the town of Sile ez Zahr, south of Jenin, by opening fire. It was stated that the clashes still continue.

Clashes broke out between Israeli forces and Palestinians during the raids on houses in the south and east of Nablus.

Likewise, similar raids were carried out in the Yatta town of Hebron, the Celezun Refugee Camp in Ramallah and the Beit Fecjar town in Bethlehem. While it was stated that there were arrests during the raids, no information was given regarding the loss of life.

Additionally, demonstrations were held in different parts of the occupied West Bank in support of Gaza.

Israeli forces carry out raids in different parts of the occupied West Bank every day. During these raids, many Palestinians are detained and Palestinian houses are destroyed. Many people died and were injured in the clashes that broke out after the Palestinians responded.

So far, 182 Palestinians have been killed in attacks by Israeli forces and Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem.

According to the data updated by the Palestinian Prisoners Association on November 10, 2,400 Palestinians have been detained so far in the raids carried out by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank since October 7.

