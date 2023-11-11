Saturday, November 11, 2023

Ukraine has claimed that its air defence system had foiled a Russian ballistic missile attack on the capital Kiev.

Russia launched a ballistic missile against Ukraine after a 52-day break.

The Russian army launched an "Iskander" type ballistic missile toward Kiev around 8 a.m. local time (0600GMT), said Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kiev military administration, on social media.

The missile was destroyed by the air defense system near Kiev, Popko said, adding that there was no destruction or loss of life according to the preliminary information.

1650 GMT — Russia opens 'terrorism' inquiry over train derailment

Russian authorities said they had launched a "terrorism" probe after the derailment of a goods train southwest of Moscow.

An "improvised explosive device" caused the derailment of 19 of the train's wagons in the Riazan region on Saturday, the state investigation committee said in a social media announcement.

The derailment left one employee injured, the state-owned railway operator said, adding that it was due to "the intervention of unauthorised persons".

Fifteen of the derailed wagons were damaged, investigators said.

They are attempting to establish "all the circumstances around the incident and the people involved in the crime", the committee said.

0839 GMT — Ukraine 'downs' 19 out of 31 Russian drones on frontline areas

Ukraine has said it downed around two-thirds of the 31 attack drones launched overnight, mostly on frontline areas by Moscow.

"Nineteen enemy Shahed-136/131 attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were destroyed. The Russian occupants sent most of the attack UAVs to the frontline areas," the air force said, adding Russia also used several missiles.

0609GMT — Ukraine’s capital Kiev under air attack, blasts heard

Ukraine's capital Kiev has come under air attack and big explosions were heard, Kiev mayor Vitali Klitschko has said, but there was no immediate information on if there were any casualties.