The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza has said a mass grave inside the Al Shifa Hospital will be dug to bury 100 bodies lying in the hospital.

Talking to Al Jazeera early on Saturday, Palestinian Health Ministry Director General Dr. Munir al Borsh said Israeli bombing around the hospital has not stopped for three nights.

“There is very violent bombing almost every minute, with the aim of paving the way for entering the (hospital’s) complex,” he said, adding that the Israeli bombing obstructed the entry or exit of ambulances to and from the hospital.

“We are trapped inside the Al Shifa complex,” he said.

For its part, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on X: "Over the last few hours, the attacks against Al Shifa Hospital have dramatically intensified."

"MSF staff at the hospital reported a catastrophic situation inside just a few hours ago," it added.