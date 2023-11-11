CLIMATE
4 MIN READ
Mexico City imposes water restrictions as drought dries up reservoirs
El Nino and heat waves have caused a recent decline in rain, contributing to an intensified drought over four years and lowering reservoir levels, according to officials.
Mexico City imposes water restrictions as drought dries up reservoirs
Officials announced three new water wells and improvements to 58 existing wells, despite experts warning that the city's groundwater is already severely depleted. / Photo: AP / AP
By Rabiul Islam
November 11, 2023

Mexican officials have imposed severe, monthslong cuts to Mexico City's water supply, acting just a month after initial restrictions were ordered as drought dries the capital's reservoirs.

The Mexican National Water Commission and mayor announced the moves at a news conference, but officials did not report the cuts on social media until just four hours before they took effect.

Abnormally low rain has dropped the Cutzamala system — a network of three reservoirs serving over 20 million residents in the Valley of Mexico — to historic seasonal lows. The system is 44 percent lower than it should be at this time of the year.

Officials began restricting water from Cutzamala by roughly 8 percent on Oct. 17. Friday's cuts are much more drastic, representing a further 25 percent of the system's total flow. Twelve boroughs, mostly in the west of the city, can expect lower water pressure until the restrictions lift, officials said.

Officials did not specify when that would be, saying only that restrictions would stand for “the next few months.” They noted the rainy season — which at normal levels of precipitation would replenish the city's water — won't start until around May.

Mexico has never before announced such stringent or long-running restrictions to the city's water because of drought. The city's residents have suffered worse cuts in the past, but only because of strikes or repairs, all of which ended within days.

RelatedMexico readies for Category 5 hurricane, risk of 'catastrophic' damage

'As citizens, we take responsibility'

RECOMMENDED

Officials said El Nino and heat waves caused the recent falloff in rain, but added that drought conditions have been intensifying the past four years and gradually lowering reservoir levels. Studies have shown climate crisis creates stronger ElNino patterns that bring periods of decreased rain.

“The country has been subjected to extreme weather phenomena, and the Cutzamala System is no exception,” said the water commission's head, German Arturo Martinez Santoyo.

Mexico as a whole had 25 percent less rainfall than expected this year, compared to averages from the past three decades. More than three-quarters of the country is experiencing drought, the commission reported, while 93 percent of the Valley of Mexico itself is in drought, the country's chief meteorological expert said.

Officials announced three new water wells and improvements to 58 existing wells, despite experts warning that the city's groundwater is already severely depleted. The commission also said it would continue work on a new water treatment plant at the Madin reservoir, just northwest of Mexico City.

Rafael Carmona Paredes, the capital's chief water official, urged people “to adopt new habits” to ensure the city does not run out of water.

“The problem we face requires that, as citizens, we take responsibility," Paredes said.

RelatedScientists launch 'countdown clock' ahead of key UN climate talks
SOURCE:AP
Explore
EU parliament refers Mercosur trade deal to bloc's highest court
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing