Bangladeshi garment manufacturers have shuttered 150 factories "indefinitely", as police issued blanket charges for 11,000 workers in connection with violent protests demanding a higher minimum wage, officers said.

Police officials said on Saturday that 150 factories had closed in the key industrial towns of Ashulia and Gazipur, both north of the capital Dhaka, as manufacturers feared further strikes when Bangladesh's working week began on Saturday.

"The manufacturers invoked Section 13/1 of the labour laws and shut 130 factories at Ashulia indefinitely citing illegal strikes," Sarwar Alam, head of police in the manufacturing hub, told AFP.

On Thursday, 15,000 workers clashed with police on a key highway and ransacked Tusuka, a top plant, along with a dozen other factories.

Police inspector Mosharraf Hossain said on Saturday that "police have filed cases against 11,000 unidentified people over the attack on Tusuka garment factory."

Bangladesh police often issue primary charges against thousands of people —without specifying their names — following large protests and political violence, a tactic that critics say is a way to crack down on dissent.

Dire working conditions