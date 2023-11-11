Mexico’s immensely powerful governing party, Morena, may face its biggest test yet as it announces its candidates for the 2024 gubernatorial elections.

The challenge isn’t coming from flagging opposition parties. Rather, the party of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has to prove it can hold together and prevent the desertion of candidates who aren't picked.

There are questions whether with the end of term for its charismatic founder, the ideologically diverse party may start falling apart.

Since Lopez Obrador founded the Morena party in 2014, it has largely served to promote him, with little ideological consistency and a leading elite made up of disparate elements — in many cases recruited from other parties or resuscitated despite past scandals. But Lopez Obrador, who can't run for reelection, leaves office in 10 months.

By Friday night, Morena had not announced its gubernatorial candidates as expected, and it still wasn't clear who might leave the party. One passed-over senator who had hoped to run for governor of the central state of Puebla said he would consult his followers before announcing his plans.

Morena already announced its nominee for the presidential race: former Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, who is seen as an unquestioningly faithful follower of the president. But the other frontrunner in the primary race, former Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, still hasn't indicated whether he will stick with the party. He said he would comment on his next moves on Monday.

“I think this is going to be the acid test for Morena,” said sociologist Bernardo Barranco. “There is a lot of tension between politicians' personal ambitions and the political project of the transformation,” a term Lopez Obrador uses to describe his movement.

A historic launching pad for the presidency

The other possible leaver is former Mexico City police chief Omar Garcia Harfuch, who gained fame as a tough and effective cop after he survived a 2020 ambush attack by the Jalisco drug cartel on a street in the capital. The brazen attack left him with three bullet wounds, while his two bodyguards and a bystander were killed.

Garcia Harfuch is competing for the Morena party's nomination for the mayoralty of Mexico City. Because the capital is so large — at over 9 million inhabitants — the post is considered a governorship, and has been a historic launching pad for the presidency.

But the nomination may go to Clara Brugada, the borough president of a rough stretch of low-income neighborhoods on the city's east side. Brugada is preferred by the leftist wing of Morena because she built “utopias” — sports and cultural complexes — in neighborhoods where past administrations focused on the bare-bones issues of drainage, policing and chaotic transportation networks.

It is still unclear whether Garcia Harfuch might walk away from Morena. He would be an attractive candidate for any of the weak, disorganized opposition parties, which have been pushed into the background by Lopez Obrador's charisma and hand-out policies like youth scholarships, cash food allowances for the elderly and raises to the minimum wage.

So far, one primary candidate who failed to secure her party's nomination has already left Morena. Sen. Lucia Meza announced this week that she will run on the opposition ticket for the governorship of Morelos state, south of Mexico City.