An Israeli drone struck a vehicle deep in Lebanese territory, official media in Lebanon has said, after weeks of skirmishes mainly limited to border areas since Israel began to strike Gaza after Hamas attack.

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) said on Saturday "an enemy drone targeted a pick-up truck" on a farmland in the Zahrani area on Lebanon's coast, some 45 kilometres (28 miles) from the Israeli border, without reporting any casualties.

The frontier between the two countries has seen daily exchanges of fire, mainly between Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel.

Saturday's was the deepest Israeli strike on Lebanese territory since the latest hostilities began on October 7. It also came hours before Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was due to make a televised address at 3:00 pm (1300 GMT).

The Lebanese army prevented journalists from approaching the area, which is near the Zahrani power plant, one of Lebanon's ailing energy facilities.

Rocket fire