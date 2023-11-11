"Nuclear weapons, whose existence is acknowledged by Israeli ministers, should be investigated," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said in his address during the 8th Extraordinary Islamic Summit in Riyadh.

President Erdogan spoke on Saturday's summit on the urgent need for global intervention to address the escalating crisis in Palestine's Gaza and West Bank.

During the extraordinary summit, representatives of the Islamic world exchanged ideas about concrete steps to be taken regarding the recent developments.

"If there are nuclear bombs smuggled out of the control of the International Atomic Energy Agency, they must be revealed, not only for our region but also for the survival of all humanity threatened by this issue," Erdogan said.

Israeli Minister for Heritage Amihai Eliyahu, a member of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party, had told Israeli media last week that dropping a "nuclear bomb" on Gaza was "an option."

On Israel's reckless attacks, the Turkish President highlighted that Israel, even though it persecutes people and occupies their land, "is not compensating for its damages."

"The Israeli government is acting like the spoiled child of the West, and it has to compensate for the damages that it causes," he added.

'Cowardice' of the West

President Erdogan criticised the Western countries' silence in the face of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, emphasising the stark contrast between their response to other global incidents and their seeming apathy towards the suffering in Palestine.

The Western countries who always talk about human rights and freedom, Erdogan said, "are now silent as a slaughter is happening in Palestine… These countries are not even making a call for a ceasefire."

He drew attention to the disparity in reactions, pointing out the swift cooperation following incidents like the Charlie Hebdo attack compared to the ongoing tragedy in Gaza.

"Close to 20 people were killed at the Charlie Hebdo incident, and the heads of state and government walked together in Paris. But close to 12,000 people are killed in Gaza, and none of them are taking action. This is not only weakness but also cowardice and lack of conscience," he said.