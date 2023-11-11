An emergency joint Arab-Islamic summit has kicked off in the Saudi capital Riyadh to discuss the “dangerous developments” taking place in the besieged Gaza and the Palestinian territories.

According to official Saudi media, leaders, and representatives of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the summit on Saturday.

The summit coincides with the ongoing Israeli bombardment in the Palestinian enclave for the 36th day.

Foreign ministers of the Arab and Islamic countries held a preparatory meeting for the summit in Riyadh, with the aim of “consensus on the draft final statement of the summit on the unified collective Arab and Islamic position,” according to Egypt’s official Middle East News Agency.

It pointed out that Gaza and the Palestinian territories are “witnessing dangerous and unprecedented developments that require Arab and Islamic unity to confront them and contain their repercussions.”

'Brutal, ugly, must be stopped'

In the opening speech, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reiterated the kingdom’s demand for an immediate halt to the Israeli “military operations” in Gaza.

He demanded lifting the siege imposed on the enclave and providing safe humanitarian corridors.