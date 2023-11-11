Hundreds of Australians have staged a protest demonstration against an Israeli cargo ship and prevented it from docking at Sydney's Port Botany, claiming that the international company transports weapons to Israel.

Protesters who gathered at the port claimed that they had forced the Israeli ship to reschedule its arrival.

Pro-Palestinian protesters waved Palestinian flags and chanted from the shore, while others yelled from jet skis on the water where the ship Contship Dax, owned by Israeli company ZIM, was due to arrive at midday, ABC News reported.

The Palestine Justice Movement for Sydney and Trade Unionists for Palestine, the protest organizers, declared the demonstration to be the "first step of the campaign against the Israeli shipping line ZIM."

'Start hitting them economically where it hurts'

Speaking to the protestors, Paddy Gibson of Trade Unionists for Palestine vowed to financially harm Israel.

"They're in every port of the world, which means we can fight them in every port of the world and bring them to their knees," Gibson was quoted by the broadcaster as saying, adding, "Start hitting them economically where it hurts."