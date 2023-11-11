The Palestinian Health Ministry has said that 39 children in the care ward of Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza are at risk of death at any time due to a lack of oxygen, which coincided with heavy air and artillery bombardment of the hospital and its surroundings by Israeli forces.

The Health Ministry issued a statement on Saturday correcting its Minister Mai Al Kaila's statement in which she said 39 babies in the intensive care unit of Al Shifa Hospital died due to a lack of oxygen.

Mohammad Alawawda, media manager at the Health Ministry, told Anadolu that 39 children in Al Shifa Hospital’s care ward are at risk of death, and one baby has died as a result of the lack of oxygen.

Hospitals out of service

Earlier, Kaila said at a press conference that “Israel is committing a war crime and genocide in Gaza,” adding that “it has besieged and bombed hospitals.”

"Damn the international community that cannot stop the machine of destruction and killing the sick and wounded in hospitals on a live broadcast in front of the world,” the minister added.