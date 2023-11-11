Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el Sisi in separate meetings.

The meetings took place on Saturday on the sidelines of the 8th Extraordinary Islamic Summit in Riyadh.

The leaders discussed “Israel's attacks on Gaza, efforts to deliver aid to innocent civilians in Gaza, and possible steps for solution,” according to a statement issued by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

During the meeting, Erdogan said Israel’s attacks on Gaza “have reached the level of mass murder and that targeting hospitals, schools, places of worship, and employees of non-governmental organizations is unacceptable.”

Türkiye's diplomatic activities aim to ensure peace and deliver humanitarian aid and health services to Gaza, he explained. “Islamic countries should take steps in unity to establish peace,” he added.