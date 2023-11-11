WORLD
Algerian president appoints Nadir Larbaoui new prime minister
Former Prime Minister Aymen Benabderrahmane is dismissed from his position after serving approximately 2.5 years.
Algeria's president gave no reason for the dismissal of former Prime Minister Benabderrahman. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
Edibe Beyza CaglarEdibe Beyza Caglar
November 11, 2023

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has appointed Nadir Larbaoui as the country’s new prime minister, replacing Aymen Benabderrahmane.

This came after Tebboune dismissed Benabderrahmane, according to state television.

No information was given about the reason for the dismissal of Benabderrahmane, who served as prime minister for about 2.5 years, leading a government of technocrats and representatives from parties supporting Tebboune.

Larbaoui, the new prime minister, had been serving as Tebboune's chief of staff since March.

Larbaoui previously held roles as Algeria's representative to the Arab League and permanent representative to the UN.

SOURCE:AA
