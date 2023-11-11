South Africa has summoned Israeli Ambassador Eliav Belotsercovsky to Pretoria in connection with his recent alleged conduct relating to the ongoing, tragic war on Gaza.

Belotsercovsky is accused of making disparaging remarks about those who speak out against attacks on Palestinians.

“Ambassador Belotsercovsky is called upon to conduct himself in line with the Vienna Conventions, which accord heads of diplomatic missions certain privileges and responsibilities, key amongst which is to recognise the sovereign decisions of the host nation,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued on Friday evening.

Belotsercovsky met with Foreign Ministry Director General Zane Dangor, who expressed South Africa's grave concern over Israeli airstrikes and ground attacks on Gaza, which have killed over 11,000 civilians, including over 4,300 children.

Dangor told Belotsercovsky that South Africa wants the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate Israeli leaders for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.

The official also reiterated South Africa’s position, saying the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can only be solved by ending the occupation and beginning immediate talks towards a just and lasting peace for Palestinians and Israelis.

South Africa also called for an immediate comprehensive cease-fire, the opening of humanitarian corridors, and the release of all civilian hostages.