WORLD
3 MIN READ
South Africa summons Israeli ambassador, wants ICC to probe Israeli leaders
South Africa withdrew its entire diplomatic staff from Tel Aviv last week, rejecting "genocide under the watch of the international community".
South Africa summons Israeli ambassador, wants ICC to probe Israeli leaders
South Africa also called for an immediate comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza, the opening of humanitarian corridors, and the release of all civilian hostages. / Photo: AP / AP
By Esra YAGMUR
November 11, 2023

South Africa has summoned Israeli Ambassador Eliav Belotsercovsky to Pretoria in connection with his recent alleged conduct relating to the ongoing, tragic war on Gaza.

Belotsercovsky is accused of making disparaging remarks about those who speak out against attacks on Palestinians.

“Ambassador Belotsercovsky is called upon to conduct himself in line with the Vienna Conventions, which accord heads of diplomatic missions certain privileges and responsibilities, key amongst which is to recognise the sovereign decisions of the host nation,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued on Friday evening.

Belotsercovsky met with Foreign Ministry Director General Zane Dangor, who expressed South Africa's grave concern over Israeli airstrikes and ground attacks on Gaza, which have killed over 11,000 civilians, including over 4,300 children.

Dangor told Belotsercovsky that South Africa wants the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate Israeli leaders for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.

The official also reiterated South Africa’s position, saying the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can only be solved by ending the occupation and beginning immediate talks towards a just and lasting peace for Palestinians and Israelis.

South Africa also called for an immediate comprehensive cease-fire, the opening of humanitarian corridors, and the release of all civilian hostages.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedSaudi crown prince, African leaders call for end to Israel's war on Gaza

'Another Holocaust in human history'

Last week, South Africa withdrew its entire diplomatic staff from Tel Aviv for consultation on Israel’s war on Gaza.

While announcing the government's decision to withdraw diplomatic staff, Minister in Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni told reporters, "Genocide under the watch of the international community cannot be tolerated. Another Holocaust in human history is not acceptable."

South African citizens have held over a dozen protests since the Israel-Palestine armed conflict began on October 7. Rights activists were calling for the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador from Pretoria as well as the recalling of the country’s diplomats from Tel Aviv.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
EU parliament refers Mercosur trade deal to bloc's highest court
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing