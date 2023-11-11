The leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah group has said his fighters have introduced new weapons, including a missile with a heavy warhead in the ongoing fighting along the Lebanon-Israel border, adding that they will keep using the tense frontier to pressure Israel.

Hassan Nasrallah also blasted the United States over the Israel-Palestine war, saying on Saturday it is the only country that can stop Israel's wide offensive on Gaza but doesn't do so.

He said attacks on US troops in Iraq and Syria, that Washington says have reached more than 40 rockets and suicide drone attacks, will continue until the war in Gaza comes to an end.

Nasrallah’s comments came as the situation along Lebanon’s southern border continues to escalate.

Hezbollah on Friday attacked northern Israel with three suicide drones after an Israeli strike in central Syria reportedly killed seven Hezbollah fighters.

Nasrallah did not claim responsibility for a suicide drone attack that hit the Israeli Red Sea town of Eilat on Thursday but called it "a great achievement."

Hezbollah officials say that by attacking Israeli posts along the border, the group is keeping three Israeli army divisions busy at a time when Israeli troops are pushing into Gaza where they have killed more than 11,000 people, mostly civilians, over the past five weeks.

"The side that can stop this aggression, is the side that is managing this aggression. It is America," Nasrallah said, referring to the United States, a main supporter of Israel.

New weapons