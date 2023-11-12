WORLD
Massive march in South Africa in solidarity with Palestinians
Protesters called for an immediate halt to Israel's indiscriminate attacks on Gaza and a ceasefire for humanitarian purposes.
Thousands of people in Cape Town, the capital of South Africa, held a solidarity march with Palestine due to Israel's attacks on blockaded Gaza on Saturday Nov 11, 2023. / Others
November 12, 2023

Thousands of South Africans have marched in Cape Town to protest Israel’s attacks on Gaza which have resulted in the deaths of more than 11,000 victims.

The protest organised by several civil society groups drew protesters from various religious denominations, including Muslims, Christians and Jews.

Demonstrators, holding Palestinian flags and banners with messages of solidarity with Palestinians, demanded on Saturday an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Secretary-General of the ruling African National Congress party, Fikile Mbalula, and ANC MP, Mandla Mandela, grandson of Nelson Mandela, asked the government to end diplomatic ties with Israel.

They also demanded that the government close the Israeli Embassy in Pretoria.

Severing ties

South Africa withdrew its entire diplomatic staff last week from Tel Aviv for consultation because of Israel’s war on Gaza.

This week, the Foreign Ministry summoned Israeli Ambassador Eliav Belotsercovsky in connection with his recent alleged conduct relating to the war.

Belotsercovsky is accused of making disparaging remarks about those who speak out against attacks on Palestinians.

“Ambassador Belotsercovsky is called upon to conduct himself in line with the Vienna Conventions, which accord heads of diplomatic missions certain privileges and responsibilities, key amongst which is to recognize the sovereign decisions of the host nation,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement late Friday.

South African citizens have held more than a dozen protests since the Israel-Palestine armed conflict began Oct. 7.

