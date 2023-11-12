Thousands of South Africans have marched in Cape Town to protest Israel’s attacks on Gaza which have resulted in the deaths of more than 11,000 victims.

The protest organised by several civil society groups drew protesters from various religious denominations, including Muslims, Christians and Jews.

Demonstrators, holding Palestinian flags and banners with messages of solidarity with Palestinians, demanded on Saturday an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Secretary-General of the ruling African National Congress party, Fikile Mbalula, and ANC MP, Mandla Mandela, grandson of Nelson Mandela, asked the government to end diplomatic ties with Israel.

They also demanded that the government close the Israeli Embassy in Pretoria.