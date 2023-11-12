Former US president Donald Trump, if re-elected in 2024, would expand his first-term immigration crackdown to include sweeping roundups of people who would be held in large camps to await deportation, the New York Times has reported.

The report was based on interviews with several advisers, including Stephen Miller, who oversaw Trump's first-term immigration policies, the Times said on Saturday.

It described Trump's plans as "an assault on immigration on a scale unseen in modern American history" and said it aimed to deport millions of people every year, including those who have been settled in the United States for decades.

Trump is the leading contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, and he likely will face US President Joe Biden in a rematch of their 2020 contest.

Trump did not mention the idea of establishing large camps to detain people in a campaign speech on Saturday in Claremont, New Hampshire.

The Biden-Harris campaign in a statement called Trump's immigration plans "extreme, racist, cruel policies" that are "meant to stoke fear and divide us, betting a scared nation is how he wins this election."

Among other measures, Trump would resurrect his ban on the entry of people from certain Muslim-majority countries, the newspaper said.

"Eisenhower model"