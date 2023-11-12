6 individuals, 2 of whom are members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), were captured while attempting to illegally cross from Türkiye to Greece.

"6 individuals trying to illegally cross from our country to Greece were apprehended by our border units. As a result of the investigation, it was determined that 2 of the captured individuals are members of the FETO terrorist organisation," The Turkish Defence Ministry stated on Sunday.

As FETO fugitives continue to find sanctuary in Western countries, concerns mount about the lack of action to extradite these individuals and hold them accountable for their involvement in the coup attempt.

The Turkish government's repeated calls for international cooperation and solidarity in combating FETO and similar terrorist organisations remain largely unanswered.