Eleven neighbourhoods in the Palestinian city of Hebron have been under a curfew of the Israeli military since October 7, an Israeli NGO said.

“Stores and businesses have been shut down and thousands of people, amounting to about 750 families, are imprisoned at home. Only after two weeks of full curfew, on October 21, 2023, did the military permit residents to leave home on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, for an hour in the morning and an hour in the evening,” B’Tselem said in a report.

The Old City in Hebron is under Israeli control, and it is inhabited by a number of Israeli settlers.